Ken-Betwa Protest: Social Activist Amit Bhatnagar Enters 2nd Day Of Fast-Unto-Death; Villagers Continue ‘Chita Movement’ Amid Heavy Rains -- VIDEO

Ken-Betwa Protest Day 5: Activist Enters Second Day Of Fast-Unto-Death; ‘Chita Movement’ Continues Amid Heavy Rains -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of villagers continued 'Chita Movement' for fifth straight day in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The protesting villagers are the victims of displacement caused by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Majhgawan, Runjh, Neguwa and NTPC projects.

The protest, being held under the banner of Jai Kisan Sangathan, has intensified with slogans of “Nyay do ya maar do....(Give justice or kill us)."

Despite heavy rainfall, tribal men and women participating in the ‘Chita Movement’ have remained at the protest site, refusing to withdraw until their demands are addressed.

#KenBetwaProtest: Villagers Continue ‘Chita Movement’ Amid Heavy Rain; Activist Amit Bhatnagar Begins Hunger Strike, Protesters Launch ‘Mitti Satyagraha’ Demanding Fair Compensation, Rehabilitation #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/r16sTpqb0F — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 8, 2026

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Activist on fast-unto-death

Social activist Amit Bhatnagar has started a fast-unto-death demanding justice for affected families and action against officials accused of corruption.

His fast entered its second day on Tuesday and will continue into the third day on Wednesday. Along with this, protesters have also started a ‘Mitti Satyagraha’ as part of their agitation.

Bhatnagar alleged that instead of providing justice to displaced families, the administration was trying to intimidate them.

He said the protest would continue until genuine beneficiaries receive their rights and an impartial investigation is conducted into alleged irregularities.

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Clash between officials and protesters

A heated argument reportedly took place between officials and protesters when administrative officers reached the protest site.

Villagers alleged that they are often asked for bribes at government offices and claimed that administrative machinery is being misused to suppress their voices.

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The protesters have placed several demands before the government and district administration, including fair compensation and rehabilitation for all displaced families, an independent probe into alleged corruption and irregularities in development projects, strict action against officials found guilty of corruption, and an end to alleged harassment of affected residents.

The protesters said they are ready to continue their fight for their rights and expressed anger over the lack of any concrete solution from the administration and government so far.