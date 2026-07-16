Ken-Betwa Protest: Tribals' 'Chita Andolan' Enters Day-10; Activist Amit Bhatnagar Loses 6 Kg Weight Due To Hunger Strike — VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The hunger strike by protesters opposing the Ken-Betwa Link Project entered its day-10 in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.
Protesters claimed that social activist Amit Bhatnagar’s health had deteriorated and that he had lost around 6 kg weight during the strike.
The protest, being held under the banner of Jai Kisan Sangathan, focuses on the demands of people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Majhgaon, Runj, Naiguva and NTPC projects.
FP Photo
Protesters raise rehabilitation demands
The protesters said no food was cooked at the protest site on Wednesday, leaving around 500 children, women and elderly people without meals.
They alleged that they had been demanding proper rehabilitation, transparent surveys, gram sabha meetings, public hearings and resolution of objections for the past four years, but their concerns had not been addressed.
They claimed that many eligible families had not received adequate compensation, while some ineligible people were allegedly given higher amounts.
The protesters also accused officials of corruption in the rehabilitation process and alleged that compensation money had reached middlemen’s accounts.
Demands include land, inquiry
The key demands of the protesters include providing three acres of land to every displaced family, extending the cut-off date to 2026, a high-level inquiry into alleged corruption in the projects, and a public discussion on the benefits and losses of the Ken-Betwa Link Project.
Leaders express support
Senior Gandhian leader Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, who visited the protest site, praised the protesters and said raising voices democratically for the protection of rights related to water, forests and land was important.
Gandhi Smarak Nidhi secretary Dayavanti Behen also highlighted the importance of continuing non-violent movements.
During the programme, Istiyak Bhai from Shahdol presented public songs, while other speakers, including Vivek Yadav and Golu Mishra, addressed the gathering in support of the protest.