Ken-Betwa Protest: Tribals' 'Chita Andolan' Enters Day-10; Activist Amit Bhatnagar Loses 6 Kg Weight Due To Hunger Strike — VIDEO

Ken-Betwa Protest: 'Chita Andolan' Enters 10th Day; Activist Amit Bhatnagar Loses 6 Kg Weight — VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The hunger strike by protesters opposing the Ken-Betwa Link Project entered its day-10 in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Protesters claimed that social activist Amit Bhatnagar’s health had deteriorated and that he had lost around 6 kg weight during the strike.

The protest, being held under the banner of Jai Kisan Sangathan, focuses on the demands of people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Majhgaon, Runj, Naiguva and NTPC projects.

#WATCH | Displaced Due To Ken-Betwa River Project, Tribals Continue 'Chita Aandolan' On Day-10 In Chhatarpur, Demand Fair Compensation & Rehab Plan #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #KenBetwaProtest pic.twitter.com/JFo4YBDZMu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 16, 2026

FP Photo

Protesters raise rehabilitation demands

The protesters said no food was cooked at the protest site on Wednesday, leaving around 500 children, women and elderly people without meals.

They alleged that they had been demanding proper rehabilitation, transparent surveys, gram sabha meetings, public hearings and resolution of objections for the past four years, but their concerns had not been addressed.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Tribal families affected by the Ken-Betwa river-linking project are staging a 'Chita Andolan' on the Barana River for nearly a week. pic.twitter.com/hIGNVJYbMl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 11, 2026

They claimed that many eligible families had not received adequate compensation, while some ineligible people were allegedly given higher amounts.

The protesters also accused officials of corruption in the rehabilitation process and alleged that compensation money had reached middlemen’s accounts.

#india Tribal Protests Intensify Against Ken-Betwa River Link Project in #MadhyaPradesh



In Chhatarpur, adivasi communities continue their months-long agitation against the ambitious Ken-Betwa Link Project. Women protesters have staged dramatic demonstrations, including placing… pic.twitter.com/RHmoxemS15 — Thepagetoday (@thepagetody) July 15, 2026

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: On Ken-Betwa Link Project, LoP in the State Assembly, Umang Singhar says, "For a long time, people have been raising these demands. The administration, somewhere or the other, keeps assuring people but does not fulfill their demands. If they are saying… pic.twitter.com/0lY0yfjV3x — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2026

Demands include land, inquiry

The key demands of the protesters include providing three acres of land to every displaced family, extending the cut-off date to 2026, a high-level inquiry into alleged corruption in the projects, and a public discussion on the benefits and losses of the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

WAKE UP INDIA!

TRIBALS UNDER ATTACK!



In Chhatarpur, MP:

Adivasis standing chest-deep in the Ken River, lying on funeral pyres, bodies smeared in mud — fighting for survival!



The Ken-Betwa Project is ready to drown their villages, forests & future.

Zero fair rehab. Peanuts for… pic.twitter.com/F9HmX5mZ0b — Satya Prakash Nayak (@SatyaPrNayak) April 22, 2026

Leaders express support

Senior Gandhian leader Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, who visited the protest site, praised the protesters and said raising voices democratically for the protection of rights related to water, forests and land was important.

Gandhi Smarak Nidhi secretary Dayavanti Behen also highlighted the importance of continuing non-violent movements.

During the programme, Istiyak Bhai from Shahdol presented public songs, while other speakers, including Vivek Yadav and Golu Mishra, addressed the gathering in support of the protest.