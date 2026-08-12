Bhopal Reels Under Rain As Waterlogging Exposes Drainage Woes | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has brought several parts of Bhopal to a standstill, with persistent waterlogging exposing gaps in the city’s drainage and civic preparedness.

Low-lying settlements around Karond, Khejda and Chhola have remained severely affected, with water accumulating in some areas for nearly two days.

The situation has raised concerns over the preparedness of civic agencies, particularly in areas where multiple infrastructure projects are underway.

Several of the worst affected locations are situated near ongoing Metro Rail, PWD, AMRUT 2.0 and NHAI projects, prompting questions over drainage planning and coordination among the agencies executing these works.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed more than 1,200 staff and officials across the city for emergency relief and dewatering operations.

The BMC flood control room received over 26 complaints within 12 hours, while nearly 500 personnel were deployed on the ground to deal with waterlogging, fallen trees and other rain-related emergencies

Karond, Khejda worst hit

Around a dozen settlements, including Kalyan Nagar, Kolua Kalan and Khejda, continue to face waterlogging. Fire Department teams have deployed dewatering pumps, but slow drainage has prolonged the crisis.

Waterlogging was also reported from Bhopal Talkies, JK Road near CIPET, Prabhat Square-Raisen Road, Ayodhya Bypass, Jahangirabad, RBI Colony, Arera Colony, VIP Road, New Market and Shahpura.

-Fallen-tree complaints were received from Govindpura ITI, Rani Kamlapati railway station, Arera Hills, Jahangirabad and Ishwar Nagar.

BMC staff on 24-hour alert

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has directed senior officials, zonal officers, health teams, fire personnel, and encroachment teams to remain on the ground round-the-clock and respond immediately to waterlogging, fallen trees and other rain-related emergencies.