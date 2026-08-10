Blood Shortage Hits Hamidia Hospital As JUDA Steps Up Donation Drive In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A severe blood shortage has surfaced at Hamidia Hospital, which has affected critically ill patients, accident victims, and those undergoing surgery, as well as children suffering from thalassaemia and sickle cell disease.

The doctors and healthcare workers are stepping forward to donate blood themselves. An appeal has now been issued to people, social organisations and institutions to donate blood.

Leuco-depleted blood is required for thalassaemia kids. It is a blood product that has had almost all of its white blood cells (leukocytes) removed through a special filtration process.

This process lowers the risk of fever reactions, prevents immune system reactions and stops the spread of certain viruses during a transfusion.

JUDA general secretary Dr Rahul Thakur said, “Daily 100 patients are required blood specially sickle cell anaemia patients and thalassaemia, high risk pregnant women.

So, we need blood so we have organised blood donation camp with appeal to people to come forward for it.”

Hamidia Hospital blood bank incharge Dr Punit Tandon informed Free Press, “We face such kind of shortage in rainy season as blood donation camps are not organised in July-August.

Blood camps will be started from September onward. Earlier, 7-8 thalassaemia kids used to come Hamidia Hospital but now, up to 25 such patients are coming increasing burden on Hamidia Hospital as we provide them leucoma-dipliated blood to avoid reaction in children(thalassaemia).

In the rainy season, due to a lack of much blood camps in colleges and universities, we have made call to JUDA, MBBS interns, and industrialists for the camps in their campus.”