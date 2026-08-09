Bhopal App-Based Taxi Drivers Announce Statewide Stir Over Fare Policy, Plan August 15 Rally | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): App-based taxi drivers have announced a statewide protest against the fare policies and alleged arbitrary practices of app-based aggregator companies between August 18-20. They demand a government-approved fare structure and action against illegal commercial vehicles.

At a meeting held at Chinar Park on Saturday, office-bearers and drivers associated with Bhopal Taxi Drivers' Association, affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Taxi Union Welfare Committee of India, decided to hold a large rally on August 15. They have also threatened to gherao CM House.

Earlier, taxi drivers had boycotted airport rides on June 23, 24 and 25 to press for their demands. The association claimed that companies had temporarily revised fares after the protest but later returned to previous rates.

The drivers said their demand was not limited to a percentage-based fare hike but a complete overhaul of the fare system including base fare, time charges and per-kilometre payments.

Raiesh Nagle, general secretary of the association, said that Madhya Pradesh did not have a clear government policy for deciding taxi fares. They alleged that aggregator companies are taking advantage and setting fares arbitrarily.

The organisations have demanded a permanent government guideline for taxi fares. Their proposed structure includes a base fare of Rs 50-60 per ride, a time charge of Rs 1-1.50 per minute and a fare of Rs 22-30 per kilometre, depending on the vehicle category.