New online grievance redress system by Madhya Pradesh school education department

Bhopal: Now, employees of the school education department will not have to run to register their complaint or get it addressed. It includes both the teaching and non-teaching staff. They can now register and monitor their complaints online.

Minister for the school education department Inder Singh Parmar launched the online initiative, ‘Parivedna Nivaran Prabandhan Pranali (Grievance Redressal Management System)’ for a transparent complaint redress on Tuesday.

All staffers of the school education department can register their personal and official complaints through the portal. Even retired employees of the department can approach the officials through this online system.

The complainant can track his complaint online and see the status of the complaint. Nodal officers have been appointed at various levels to monitor the complaints. “Besides other visible advantages of this system, it will also help in reducing the legal burden on the department, thereby reducing the number of court cases,” he said.