National Education Policy 2020: MP School education dept seeks teachers' suggestions

Indore: Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, is seeking suggestions from teachers on implementation of the recently approved new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Secretary Anita Karwal, in a letter, asked school teachers and principals to submit their views on the implementation process of NEP 2020. Suggestions can be submitted via innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020 from August 24 to 31.
The ministry has also introduced a list of questions through which the teachers have been asked to submit their suggestions.
“To simplify the process for the teachers, the suggestions are being called on each theme of the NEP 2020 related to school education...through a question-answer process. The questions are framed in such a manner that teachers can relate to them from their experience as teachers and classroom transactions,” the official letter said.
Further, each question gives reference to the paragraphs of NEP 2020 to which refers to, to enable the teacher to read the same for better understanding of the policy, before uploading suggestions.
The submitted suggestions will be reviewed by a team of experts from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
“Though suggestions are being called in a limited words format, however, for gathering further information, if required, teachers whose suggestions are found useful for incorporating in National Curriculum Framework or in the implementation plan, shall be individually contacted,” the letter said.
Indore teachers prepared to bring revolution
Teachers in Indore have been diligently studying NEP 2020 and are happy to be asked for suggestions. Not just school teachers but senior professors are also ready with their suggestions on improving education in the country and give their suggestions.
Retired teacher with 58 years of teaching experience Prof ZU Khan said, “I hope that the suggestions will be considered and even criticism will be considered and worked upon to improve NEP.” He added that the most essential part of implementation would be moving out of controlled education. “We cannot provide digested material and just ask students to mug it up if we truly want to change the system,” Khan said.
Participation Guidelines:
All Principals/Head Teachers/Teachers from Government/Government Aided/Private unaided schools may participate in this humongous exercise.
Suggestions can be given on various themes/subjects. In order to make it simple, MOE has prepared theme-wise questions on important recommendations of NEP.
The suggestions/views/comments so received from grassroot level will help in making an effective implementation plan for NEP 2020.
