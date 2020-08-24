National Education Policy 2020: MP School education dept seeks teachers' suggestions

Indore: Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, is seeking suggestions from teachers on implementation of the recently approved new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Secretary Anita Karwal, in a letter, asked school teachers and principals to submit their views on the implementation process of NEP 2020. Suggestions can be submitted via innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020 from August 24 to 31.

The ministry has also introduced a list of questions through which the teachers have been asked to submit their suggestions.

“To simplify the process for the teachers, the suggestions are being called on each theme of the NEP 2020 related to school education...through a question-answer process. The questions are framed in such a manner that teachers can relate to them from their experience as teachers and classroom transactions,” the official letter said.