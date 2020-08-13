National Education Policy 2020: Combined rankings for schools of one area

Indore: The conflict of interest among schools including government schools, aided schools and unaided schools of various boards is likely to end as their ranking will now depend upon the combined ranking of all the schools in their area.

This shift from ensuring the best of education and facilities in their schools to ensuring them for all the schools in their area was a part of discussions among school principals of renowned schools under the aegis of Indore Sahodaya School Complex (ISSC) in an online meet on Thursday.

Year 2020 has come with many facets and most of them are revolutionary including National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Another new which will be implemented soon is the concept of ‘School Complexes’.

Government schools, aided schools and unaided schools in a particular area will be forming school complexes. The aim of forming school complexes is to end the isolation of small schools.