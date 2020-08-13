National Education Policy 2020: Combined rankings for schools of one area

Indore: The conflict of interest among schools including government schools, aided schools and unaided schools of various boards is likely to end as their ranking will now depend upon the combined ranking of all the schools in their area.
This shift from ensuring the best of education and facilities in their schools to ensuring them for all the schools in their area was a part of discussions among school principals of renowned schools under the aegis of Indore Sahodaya School Complex (ISSC) in an online meet on Thursday.
Year 2020 has come with many facets and most of them are revolutionary including National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Another new which will be implemented soon is the concept of ‘School Complexes’.
Government schools, aided schools and unaided schools in a particular area will be forming school complexes. The aim of forming school complexes is to end the isolation of small schools.
Discussing how they will manage to uplift other schools, school principals talked about the new system and possible ways to adapt. “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) took a small step in the same direction with hubs of learning,” said UK Jha, chairperson ISSC, said.
The challenge, however, will be bigger as the school complexes will involve a larger segment. “Schools complexes will most likely undergo ranking as well, which would put a pressure on all the schools to excel and ensure excelling in all the neighbourhood schools,” Jha said.
What is a School Complex?
• Cluster of around 30 public schools from Foundational to Secondary stage within a contiguous geography
• Comprises one Secondary school and all other neighbourhood public schools
Teachers to learn ‘How to Learn?’ & present outcomes
An upcoming change in the education system will require teachers to learn ‘How to Learn?’
“NEP has introduced a new way of learning that will be research-based and will require teachers to deliver outcomes, which will form the basis of appraisals,” Jha said. He added that teacher training will be a challenging and essential task.
“We cannot just run a course on teachers training, we need to evaluate the result of training,” Reena Khurana, former chairperson of ISSC said. She added that teachers will be evaluated and their learning would be considered even for appraisals from now on.
“The new system which we are planning to implement will require teachers to give presentations and prepare reports about their work, learnings and overall outcomes in an academic session,” Mohit Yadav, a school principal, said. He added that evaluations and standardised methods to determine a teacher’s proficiency have to be formed.
“By 2021, a new and comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education will be formulated by the NCTE in consultation with the NCERT,” Jha said.
Further, a common National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) will be developed by the National Council for Teacher Education by 2022, in consultation with NCERT, SCERTs, teachers and expert organisations from across levels and regions.
“The standards would cover the expected roles of the teacher at different levels of expertise and stage, and the competencies required for that stage,” Kanchan Tare, a school principal, said.
