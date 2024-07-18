Nearly 25 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Biryani During Muharram Procession In MP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Muharram feast turned lethal in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior as over two dozen people, including children and women, suffered from food poisoning after consuming biryani. The incident was reported in the Lal Pahadiya area of Gwalior, where biryani was prepared for the Taziadars participating in the Muharram procession.

The affected individuals were immediately rushed to Dabra Civil Hospital. Dabra SDM Divyanshu Choudhary arrived at the hospital and called for additional doctors to ensure the children received timely treatment. Thankfully, all the affected children are currently safe.

Muharram refreshments

The Muharram festival, observed on Wednesday, saw numerous Taziadars organizing processions and providing refreshments to participants. In Lal Pahadiya, a family residing on Chinnor Road prepared biryani. Late at night, after consuming the biryani, several children in the area began experiencing severe symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhea. As panic spread, the residents realized it was a case of food poisoning and took approximately two dozen children to Dabra Civil Hospital.

Upon learning about the incident, SDM Divyanshu Choudhary promptly visited the hospital around midnight. He not only supervised the treatment but also called in additional medical personnel to assist the on-duty doctors, ensuring the children received immediate care.

Imarti Devi visits the hospital

Former Minister Imarti Devi Suman also visited the hospital late at night to check on the children's health. She instructed the medical staff to provide the best possible care and pay special attention to the affected individuals.

Local residents Ramhet and social worker Parvendra Ghorpade reported that the children fell ill suddenly after eating the biryani, leading to the realization that food poisoning was the cause. The timely intervention of the community and medical staff helped manage the situation effectively.