VIDEO: Distressed Farmer Rolls On Floor With Folded Hands At Collectorate In MP; Pleads For Action Against Land Mafia

A snippet from the video | X (Twitter)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking sight was witnessed at Collector office of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, where an elderly farmer rolled on the floor with folded hands, pleading the administration to help release his land from the mafia. The helpless farmer requested the collector to intervene and stop the illegal occupation of his land by a local mafia. He had been making multiple complaints to the collectorate office in Mandsaur, but he claims no action has been taken by the officers.

A video of the same has gone viral on the social media platform X (Twitter). Several independent journalists and even the official handle of MP Congress has tweeted the video and prompted a response.

Watch the video here:

Heartbreaking to see a farmer begging to be heard... Left with no choice he rolls down the hallway hoping to catch attention



He's made multiple complaints with the collectorate's office in Mandsaur #MadhyaPradesh against land mafia trying to grab his land, but claims no action… pic.twitter.com/33ChoKuuWl — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 17, 2024

According to information, the farmer is identified as Shankarlal, who is a small scale farmer from the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. Shankarlal says that his farm was illegally encroached by land mafia and he is unable to work on the field.

"I am troubled by the land mafia. The Tehsildar makes a mistake and the farmer suffers. They make the mistake and I suffer the consequences. I am unhappy with the government and the administration. The officers here are corrupt. We are so troubled, farmers are being cheated," said Shankarlal, expressing his frustration and hopelessness.

मध्यप्रदेश में किसानों का हाल देखिए:



मंदसौर के एक बुजुर्ग किसान की ज़मीन फर्जी दस्तावेजों के द्वारा कुछ लोगों ने हड़प ली है। किसान हिम्मत हारकर कलेक्टर कार्यालय से इस तरह निराश होकर लौटे।



मोहन यादव जी,

इतने पत्थर दिल मत बनिए, कि किसानों की आवाज़ ही सुनाई न दे। pic.twitter.com/GtVg3wjr4H — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 17, 2024

Video viral

A video of the same incident has surfaced the social media platform X and is doing rounds. From independent journalists and common twitter user to the official handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress, everyone has posted this video and is looking for answers.