MP Cabinet: District In-Charge Ministers’ Names To Be Announced Soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers may soon be allotted districts. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav discussed certain political issues of the state with the party’s central leadership in Delhi on Wednesday.

A decision on allotment of districts among the ministers was taken. Yadav may announce the names of district in-charge ministers in a day or two.

Ten days have passed since Ramniwas Rawat was sworn in as a minister, but he is yet to be allotted a ministry.

Yadav discussed the allotment of a department to Rawat with the Central leadership.

According to sources, Rawat may be allotted a ministry by taking a department either from Nagar Singh Chouhan or from Inder Singh Parmer.

Along with this, political appointments may also be made in the coming days. A few leaders who switched over from the Congress to the BJP before the Lok Sabha election may be given some positions either in the government or in the organisation. Yadav also discussed the issue with the central leadership.

Bank of Baroda Distributes Raincoats To Traffic Police Officials | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Baroda, Zonal Office, Bhopal, distributed raincoats to all the officials and employees of the traffic police department. It was to celebrate 117th Foundation Day of the bank. The event was held at the auditorium of Bhopal Police Commissionerate.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shrivastava, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Sanjay Singh, Sharat Kumar Panigrahi, Deputy General Manager, Business Development, Bank of Baroda, Bhopal, Regional Head RP Meena, AGM, Vikrant Singh Tanwar, Chetan Saxena, Yogesh Pandey, Zonal Marketing Manager, and other traffic police officials and employees were present.