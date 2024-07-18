MP: Youth Stabbed to Death In Jabalpur Over Old Dispute; Search On For Two Accused | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death at the entrance of his house shortly after Iftaar, over an old ongoing dispute. The matter came to fore on Thursday after the family members registered a case with police and demanded immediate arrest.

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Ananuddeen Mansuri (18), a student of 10th-grade. Ananuddeen was a resident of Lane No. 6 in Makkah Nagar, Hanuman Tal, Jabalpur.

Lost life in the way to hospital

As per Ananuddeen’s mother Amina Begum, her son was standing outside the house after iftar when Shadab Mansuri approached and started arguing with him. Ananuddeen went inside the house to avoid further conflict. A little later, Shadab and Nosaad returned and suddenly attacked Ananuddeen with knives, leaving him with severe injuries.

As soon as the youth’s family saw him bleeding, they rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, Ananuddeen succumbed to his injuries while in the way.

Family demands immediate arrest

Ananuddeen's brother, Farhan, stated that there was an ongoing dispute between him and the accused, which led to the attack. He also urged the police to arrest the accused immediately.

Hanuman Tal police station in-charge, Manas Dwivedi, assured that the police team is thoroughly searching for the accused and will arrest them soon. The police are investigating all aspects of the incident to ensure strict punishment to the culprits. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among local residents, who are now hoping for swift action from the police.