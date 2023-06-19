 National Shotgun Selection: Prithviraj, Rajeshwari win trap trials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNational Shotgun Selection: Prithviraj, Rajeshwari win trap trials

National Shotgun Selection: Prithviraj, Rajeshwari win trap trials

The fourth National Selection Trials (Shotgun), concluded at the Bhopal's M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges here on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prithviraj Tondaiman and Rajeshwari Kumari emerged winners of the men's and women's Trap shooting competition of the fourth National Selection Trials (Shotgun), which concluded at the Bhopal's M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges here on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu's Prithviraj shot 46 in the six-man 50-shot final while Punjab's Rajeshwari was even more accurate with 48-hits, enroute to claiming the crucial victory. Gujarat's Bakhtyar Uddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek and Uttar Pradesh's Sabeera Haris claimed the junior men's and women's Trap trials respectively.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress MLA PC Sharma Lodges FIR Against 'Adipurush' For Hurting Hindus' Sentiments
article-image

In a high-scoring men's Trap qualification round, Prithviraj shot 121 and then went down to Paris 2024 Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta in a shoot-off, to qualify in fourth place for the finals. Delhi's Fahd Sultan topped the qualifications with a score of 122. He too had to claim the top qualifying spot after coming off 3-2 in a shoot-off with Olympian Kynan Chenai, who qualified second and finished the same as well with 43-hits to his name in the final. Former world champion Manavjit Sandhu (sixth with 19 hits) and Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran (third with 34 hits) were the other finalists in a top-quality final.

Read Also
Indore: Congress Burns Effigy Of 'Adipurush' Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir, Demands Ban On Movie
article-image

In women's Trap, Madhya Pradesh's Neeru topped the qualification round with a score of 112 after five rounds. Veteran Shagun Chowdhary was second on the same score, but came second best in a shoot-off. Rajeshwari qualified third with 111, again claiming the spot after a shoot-off win against Sabeera. Manisha Keer, also of the home state and who eventually finished second with 43-hits in the final, in-fact claimed the sixth and final qualifying spot with an effort of 110. She also went down in a shoot-off with Pragati Dubey, who qualified fifth.

Rajeshwari however was in her elements in the final and won with lots to spare in the end.

Read Also
Indore: Man bludgeons father to death after being denied pocket money
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

National Shotgun Selection: Prithviraj, Rajeshwari win trap trials

National Shotgun Selection: Prithviraj, Rajeshwari win trap trials

On Camera:Toll Staff Attacks Child With Iron Road, Thrashes Her Family In Shivpuri Over FASTag...

On Camera:Toll Staff Attacks Child With Iron Road, Thrashes Her Family In Shivpuri Over FASTag...

Madhya Pradesh: Reeling Under Water Crisis, Angry Women Break Water Pots Outside Khandwa Municipal...

Madhya Pradesh: Reeling Under Water Crisis, Angry Women Break Water Pots Outside Khandwa Municipal...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Assures Amendments For Industrial Development At MSME Summit

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Assures Amendments For Industrial Development At MSME Summit

Bhopal City Bus Services Disrupted Today As Drivers, Conductors Go On Strike

Bhopal City Bus Services Disrupted Today As Drivers, Conductors Go On Strike