 National Environment Parliament: Experts Call For Redefining Civilization To Protect Environment, Honor 200 Environmental Champions
The definition of civilised people will have to be changed to save the environment, said experts at National Environment Parliament

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:28 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The definition of civilised people will have to be changed to save the environment, said experts at National Environment Parliament and Buxwaha Samman function, which brought together 200 environmentalists from across India at Regional Science Centre in the city on Sunday.

Padma Shri recipients including Jadav Payeng (Assam), Babulal Dahiya (Madhya Pradesh), Shyam Sundar Paliwal (Rajasthan) were keynote speakers. Paliwal said that after the death of his daughter, he took pledge to immortalise her. He decided that whenever a daughter is born in the village, I will plant 101 trees.

Now, there is greenery in their ideal village and entire area. The Rajasthan government built a training centre in our village and now 260 Gram Panchayats of Rajasthan are working on this model. “I never imagined that I would get Padma Shri, get a place in KBC and films will be made on the efforts of our village.” ''When we started planting trees, gradually many species of wildlife including tigers and rhinoceros started living in the area.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam also praised the work related to forests. There is a need to improve the Indian education system,” Payeng said, adding that the government should create a system that is linked to the environment and promotes it.'' Besides, the ceremony honoured 200 individuals including 5 Lifetime Achievement Awardees, 110 Environment Warriors, 40 National Youth Icons and media personnel and organisations for environmental contributions.

