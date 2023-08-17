 National Electronics & IT Olympiad In December; Registrations On 
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNational Electronics & IT Olympiad In December; Registrations On 

National Electronics & IT Olympiad In December; Registrations On 

Open to students from classes VI to XII.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
National Electronics & IT Olympiad In December; Registrations On  | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI), an organisation operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for the ESDM industry, launched the ‘National Electronics & IT Olympiad.’

In collaboration with CSC academy, this nationwide initiative aims to empower the next generation of innovators and students from secondary and senior secondary schools across India.

The Olympiad seeks to create a conducive ecosystem that supports and encourages students, with a vision to ensure the participation of students across the country.

Read Also
Outrage Erupts as Video Goes Viral: Woman Dragged by Hair by Police During Protest Against...
article-image

Abhilasha Gaur, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ESSCI, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating that the Olympiad endeavours to reach every school, ensuring equitable opportunities for students across the nation.

This one-of-a-kind Olympiad is open to all students from classes VI to XII and will be conducted online in English language only from December 15, 2023 to January 15, 2024, with the results scheduled for announcement in the first week of February 2024.

The competition will last for 60 minutes and will focus on the standard syllabus of Electronics & IT.

Read Also
MP: Rape Convict Released After Getting Relief In Jail Term Rapes Another Minor In Satna; Arrested
article-image

Registration for the "National Electronics & IT Olympiad" has already commenced and will conclude in October 2023. The country has been divided into six zones, where the top 5 students/ subject/ class of each zone will be awarded scholarships, transferred directly to their bank accounts on a monthly/quarterly basis for one year.

Furthermore, the top 5 students/class at the national level will receive scholarships based on their cumulative score in Electronics and IT, Mathematics, Science, Best of English or Hindi.

In recognition of outstanding performance, students ranked 6th to 50th in each zone will be honoured with medals and certificates at both zonal and national levels.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Man Pulls Girl By Pony Tail To Disperse Her Away From Mahakal Procession In Ujjain
article-image

Additionally, all students scoring 70% and above will receive a digital Certificate of Excellence, acknowledging their dedication and expertise in the subject.

A key highlight of the "National Electronics & IT Olympiad" is the felicitation of top rankers at the zonal and national levels, alongside Principals and teacher coordinators of participating schools, during prestigious events.

Gaur emphasised that the Electronics IT Olympiad not only enhances students competitive abilities but also instils valuable skills like resilience and motivation, setting them up for success both academically and socially.

"We firmly believe that this initiative will ignite the passion for Electronics & IT in young minds, empowering them to make informed decisions about their future careers and contribute significantly to their communities," she added.

Read Also
Sawan 2023: From Falhari Kachoris To Cream Rolls, 6 Unique Fasting Dishes of MP You Must Try
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Experts Advise To Replace Synthetic Cheetah Collars With Softer Material At Kuno, After Several...

MP: Experts Advise To Replace Synthetic Cheetah Collars With Softer Material At Kuno, After Several...

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Ends Its 2-Week Break In State; Heavy Rains On Weekend

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Ends Its 2-Week Break In State; Heavy Rains On Weekend

National Electronics & IT Olympiad In December; Registrations On 

National Electronics & IT Olympiad In December; Registrations On 

Gwalior Engineer Dies In Germany; 4 Days On, Family Awaits His Body, Writes To PMO

Gwalior Engineer Dies In Germany; 4 Days On, Family Awaits His Body, Writes To PMO

MP: Digvijaya's 18Km Barefoot Padayatra To Woo Gurjars In Bhopal

MP: Digvijaya's 18Km Barefoot Padayatra To Woo Gurjars In Bhopal