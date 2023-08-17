National Electronics & IT Olympiad In December; Registrations On | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI), an organisation operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for the ESDM industry, launched the ‘National Electronics & IT Olympiad.’

In collaboration with CSC academy, this nationwide initiative aims to empower the next generation of innovators and students from secondary and senior secondary schools across India.

The Olympiad seeks to create a conducive ecosystem that supports and encourages students, with a vision to ensure the participation of students across the country.

Abhilasha Gaur, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ESSCI, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating that the Olympiad endeavours to reach every school, ensuring equitable opportunities for students across the nation.

This one-of-a-kind Olympiad is open to all students from classes VI to XII and will be conducted online in English language only from December 15, 2023 to January 15, 2024, with the results scheduled for announcement in the first week of February 2024.

The competition will last for 60 minutes and will focus on the standard syllabus of Electronics & IT.

Registration for the "National Electronics & IT Olympiad" has already commenced and will conclude in October 2023. The country has been divided into six zones, where the top 5 students/ subject/ class of each zone will be awarded scholarships, transferred directly to their bank accounts on a monthly/quarterly basis for one year.

Furthermore, the top 5 students/class at the national level will receive scholarships based on their cumulative score in Electronics and IT, Mathematics, Science, Best of English or Hindi.

In recognition of outstanding performance, students ranked 6th to 50th in each zone will be honoured with medals and certificates at both zonal and national levels.

Additionally, all students scoring 70% and above will receive a digital Certificate of Excellence, acknowledging their dedication and expertise in the subject.

A key highlight of the "National Electronics & IT Olympiad" is the felicitation of top rankers at the zonal and national levels, alongside Principals and teacher coordinators of participating schools, during prestigious events.

Gaur emphasised that the Electronics IT Olympiad not only enhances students competitive abilities but also instils valuable skills like resilience and motivation, setting them up for success both academically and socially.

"We firmly believe that this initiative will ignite the passion for Electronics & IT in young minds, empowering them to make informed decisions about their future careers and contribute significantly to their communities," she added.

