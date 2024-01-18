'Nation Needs Ram, Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra Will Have Zero Impact On Lok Sabha Polls,' Says MP Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla asserted that Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra will not have any impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking to the media in Jabalpur on Thursday, Shukla said, "The entire nation is immersed in devotion to Lord Ram. Nobody is talking about Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. I am sure his Nyay Yatra will have no impact on Lok Sabha elections."

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's Nya Yatra kickstarted from violence-hit Manipur in North east on January 22 and will conclude in Maharastra's Mumbai-- in the west.

Launching a strong attack on the opposition alliance, the India Bloc, he said they would never be able to succeed. The opposition's purpose is to weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will never happen, he added.

Shukla said that the purpose of the alliance is to weaken PM Modi, which the people of the country will not allow to happen.

Speaking on Digvijaya Singh’s allegations that the BJP's agenda was "not to build temples but to destroy mosques," Shukla said the senior congress leader has become accustomed to spreading negative thinking.

Notably, a few days ago, Shukla, taking a jibe at Congress, said that Congress was earlier claiming that their government was being formed in the state, but when the results came, their seats were reduced to half. Now Congress's connection with the grassroots has been cut off. Even the people of Congress have started raising concerns about their policies and intentions. The Deputy CM said that now any kind of influence is not visible among the Congress leaders. He said that before this, when Congress was in power in the state for 15 months, during that time they had stopped all the public interest schemes, due to which the people had completely rejected them.