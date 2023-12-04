Narendra Singh Tomar Secures Victory In Dimani Assembly Seat, Declares BJP's Commitment To Transform Madhya Pradesh Into 'Swarn Madhya Pradesh'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In the latest electoral results, Central Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has secured victory in the Dimani Assembly seat, marking a significant win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tomar expressed his gratitude to the people on Sunday, attributing the success to the hard work of party workers and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the historic wins in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, Tomar highlighted the mandate as an endorsement of the BJP government's development and welfare initiatives in Madhya Pradesh. The minister extended his congratulations to BJP workers for their dedication and efforts.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar says, "For the grand victory in Madhya Pradesh, I would like to thank the people of the state. This is the win of PM Modi's popularity..."

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and state BJP president VD Sharma, in Bhopal as the party heads towards a massive victory in the state.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar says, "BJP contested the elections with full strength and as a result, we've received this blessing from the people. I congratulate and thank all the workers. It is the victory of party workers, PM…"

The victories, particularly in all five seats of Vidisha, have garnered widespread praise," said Tomar, assuring that the BJP will continue to work towards the state's comprehensive development. "The recent electoral success is anticipated to have a favorable impact on the BJP's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

Former Finance Minister Raghav Ji Bhayiya commented on the electoral outcomes, noting that the results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh showcase public preference for the policies of both central and state governments. He emphasized that the resounding mandate sets the stage for a promising performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tomar assured that the BJP remains committed to transforming Madhya Pradesh into 'Swarn Madhya Pradesh' (Golden Madhya Pradesh). While refraining from commenting on the Chief Ministerial position, he stated that the party's internal processes would determine the next steps.