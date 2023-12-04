 Post-Election Turmoil: Stone-Pelting And Unrest Unfold In Datiya After Narottam Mishra's Defeat
Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the defeat of Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the recently concluded elections on Sunday, a revealing video has emerged on X, which showed people chasing away his son Sukarn in Datiya. Some claim that the incident escalated to stone-pelting and tearing of clothes.

The footage documents agitated crowds, people running in disarray, and a backdrop of raised voices.

Bharti Rajendra from the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious, defeating Mishra by a margin of 7742 votes. The intense electoral battle unfolded in Datiya following the conclusion of the elections on Sunday.

article-image

The unsettling visuals coincide with claims of disturbances, including alleged incidents of stone-pelting, all amidst the aftermath of the electoral defeat suffered by Narottam Mishra.

Initially, the election trends indicated a closely contested battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Congress led by Kamal Nath. Nevertheless, as the day progressed, the momentum decisively shifted in favor of the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping triumph in Madhya Pradesh, clinching 163 out of the 230 Assembly seats. The Congress, on the other hand, was limited to 66 constituencies, and the Bharat Adivasi Party celebrated its inaugural success in the state elections as Kamleshwar Dodiyar emerged victorious in the Sailana Assembly seat.

article-image

