Bhopal: Results Of 15 Candidates Including 11 BJP, 3 Cong Declared

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 candidates were declared by 4 pm on Sunday. Of them, eleven were from BJP, three from Congress and one from Bharat Adivasi Party. The counting of votes will continue till late night hours. This was informed by Chief Electoral Officer during the press conference.

He said the names of winner BJP candidates are: Pradeep Patel (Mhouganj), Santosh Warkade (Sehore), Vishnu Khatri (Berasia), Ghanshyam Chandravansi (Kalapipal), Chaya More (Pandhana), Manju Rajendra Dadu (Nepanagar), Chauhan Nagar Singh (Alirajpur), Jitendra Uday Singh Pandaya (Badnagar), Mathura Lal Dabar (Ratlam rural), Chetan Kashyap (Ratlam urban), Chintamani Malvia (Allot).

The name of three winner Congress candidates is Babu Jandel (Sheopur), Kamlesh Pratap Singh (Amarwada) and Rajendra Mandloi (Badwani).

The name of winner from Bharat Adivasi party is Kamleshwar Dondia.

He added that as far as election trends is concerned then BJP is leading on 166 seats, Congress 63 seats. He informed that as one EVM machine had developed a technical snag in Alirajpur and it has been kept separate. After counting, its vote would be counted through VVPAT. Likewise, candidates have complained about one EVM each in Datia and Separate and they have been also kept separate. Their votes will be counted later.

He added that there is no interruption in the counting. Earlier he was fathoming that results would be declared at earliest but owing to the objections by candidates in various seats, it looks that vote counting work will continue till late night hours.