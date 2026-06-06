Multiple Spouses May Cost Aspirants Govt Jobs In Madhya Pradesh, State Releases Draft Service Rules |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Individuals having more than one living spouse may no longer be eligible for government jobs in Madhya Pradesh, according to the draft Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 2026, released by the General Administration Department (GAD) for public consultation.

The GAD has invited suggestions and objections from stakeholders till June 15 before finalising the rules.

The draft rules state that a person with more than one living spouse will be disqualified from appointment to state government service, although the government may grant exemptions in special circumstances.

The draft also bars the appointment of candidates convicted of offences involving moral turpitude. In cases where such criminal proceedings are pending before a court, appointments will remain pending until the court delivers its final verdict.

Medical fitness has been made mandatory for all recruits. Candidates must be declared physically and mentally fit through a prescribed medical examination before joining service.

Applicants already employed in government departments, local bodies, cooperative institutions or public sector undertakings will also be required to furnish a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer.

The draft provides for recruitment through direct appointment and promotion.

It further states that if an employee completes probation and the department fails to take a decision regarding confirmation within six months, the employee will be deemed confirmed automatically.

Govt retains 2 child norm

The government has retained the two-child norm for recruitment. Candidates with more than two living children, including a child born on or after January 26, 2001, will be ineligible for appointment.

However, an exception has been provided in cases where multiple children are born during a single delivery after the birth of the first child. The government is also planning to place a two-child policy before the Cabinet.