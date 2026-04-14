New Rules For Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Prelims; 90-Minute Early Entry, Negative Marking & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has introduced several new changes in its upcoming preliminary examination.

For the first time, candidates will have to reach the exam centre 90 minutes before the exam begins. Earlier, candidates were required to arrive only 45 minutes before the exam.

According to the commission, the changes have been made to strengthen transparency and security during the examination process.

Another major change is the introduction of negative marking, which will also be implemented for the first time in the preliminary exam.

As per the new guidelines issued by MPPSC, candidates will have to pass through three layers of security at the examination centres.

Each candidate may take about five to seven minutes to complete the checking process. Due to this detailed verification, the reporting time has been extended to 90 minutes before the exam. Entry gates at the centres will also be closed 30 minutes before the exam starts.

Radhe Jat said that the demand for stricter security during competitive exams had been raised earlier. He said that in 2024, representatives met Mohan Yadav and highlighted issues such as impersonation, where someone else appears in the exam using another candidate’s admit card.

The Chief Minister had assured that steps would be taken to improve the system. The new rules will now be implemented in the exam scheduled on April 26.

Three stages of verification

Under the new system, candidates will go through three stages of verification. First, the QR code on the admit card will be scanned at the entry gate, which will show the candidate’s details. After that, biometric verification will take place, including eye scan, fingerprint, face recognition and digital signature. Finally, frisking will be done using metal detectors, followed by a manual check to ensure that no electronic devices or gadgets are taken inside the exam hall.

The recruitment process includes 155 posts under the State Service Examination and 36 posts under the State Forest Service. Around 1.35 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Admit cards will be issued from April 16, and the exam will be held on April 26 at centres across 54 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Officials said that the same security arrangements will be followed at all centres. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first paper of General Studies will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second paper of General Aptitude will take place from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

Negative Marking

Another major change is the introduction of negative marking in the 2026 preliminary exam. Under this rule, one-third mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. This means that three incorrect answers will cancel out the marks gained from one correct answer, as each correct answer carries three marks.

Exam experts say that many competitive exams in recent years have started using negative marking. This system helps reduce random guessing and ensures that only serious and well-prepared candidates move ahead to the next stage of the examination.