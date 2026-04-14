Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes To B. R. Ambedkar On His 135th Birth Anniversary In Mhow; Leaders Across State Join-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the celebrations of the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) on Tuesday.

During the event, he also shared a meal with followers at the Swarg Mandir Bhojanshala.

Several leaders and devotees were present during the program, including minister Tulsi Silawat and Union minister Savitribai Thakur.

संविधान निर्माता, भारत रत्न डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर आज भोपाल स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर नमन किया।



बाबा साहेब के सामाजिक समरसता के स्वप्न को साकार करने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार संकल्पित है।#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/rykm3Bu8En — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 14, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Yadav said that Dr. Ambedkar played a key role in building India’s democratic system through the making of the Constitution.

He urged people to follow Ambedkar’s ideals and work towards a society based on equality and justice.

Meanwhile, Jitu Patwari also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. On Tuesday morning, he visited the Ambedkar memorial and offered floral tributes.

Patwari criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of doing politics in the name of Ambedkar and interfering with the Constitution. He also raised questions about issues related to reservation and social justice.

Across Madhya Pradesh, the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The main program was held in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), the birthplace of Babasaheb, where a large number of devotees and Buddhist monks from different parts of the country gathered to pay their respects.

जो बाबा साहब के संविधान को रोज़ तार-तार करते हैं, वे भी बाबा साहब के आगे हाथ जोड़कर फोटो खिंचवा रहे हैं।



बाबा साहब को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि तभी मानी जाएगी, जब सरकार SC, ST और OBC के बैकलॉग पदों को एक महीने में भरने का काम पूरा करे। pic.twitter.com/H8Y9Hyn8uc — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) April 14, 2026

In Gwalior, the main program was held at Ambedkar Park in Phoolbagh. A large number of people visited the park from early morning and offered flowers at the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

Several rallies were also taken out from different parts of the city and concluded at the park.

In Jabalpur, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal also marked the occasion. Leaders and workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk, where they offered floral tributes and took a pledge to promote social harmony.

Similarly, in Ratlam, BJP workers paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Circle near Chhatri Bridge.

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Cabinet minister Chetanya Kashyap, mayor Prahlad Patel and district president Pradeep Upadhyay were present during the event. People were also served chilled buttermilk at the venue.

In Ujjain, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Bairwa Mahasangh organised a program to mark the birth anniversary. They offered flowers at the statue of Dr. Ambedkar and took out a morning procession to remember his contribution to society.