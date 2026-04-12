Cricketer Yastika Bhatia Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga In Ujjain -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian women’s cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia visited Ujjain’s revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple on Sunday morning and attended the sacred bhasma aarti.

She reached the temple early in the morning with her family and took part in the ritual, which is one of the most significant ceremonies dedicated to Lord Mahakal.

She also performed prayers following traditional rituals inside the temple.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Cricketer Yastika Bhatia says, "...Today, I had a darshan with my family at Mahakaal Temple. It is a very magnificent temple. All the facilities are very good..."



(Source: Mahakal Temple) pic.twitter.com/I4fhAm2a5n — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2026

After the visit, Bhatia said she felt a deep sense of peace and satisfaction after getting the opportunity to seek blessings along with her family.

Officials from the temple management committee welcomed and honoured her during her visit.

Yastika Bhatia made her international debut for India in February 2021 against South Africa in a limited-overs series and has since been a regular member of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Cricketer Yastika Bhatia visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers



(Source: Mahakal Temple) pic.twitter.com/9sxbUpWJ6U — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2026

Actress Sara Arjun visited a day ago

Dhurandhar fame actress Sara Arjun visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple early Saturday morning with her parents Raj Arjun and Sanya.

She participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti, spent nearly two hours in prayers, and performed traditional rituals including whispering a wish into Nandi’s ear.

She said she felt peaceful and happy after the darshan and prayed for everyone’s well-being. The temple management welcomed and honoured her during the visit.