Dhurandhar Fame Sara Arjun Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Attends Bhasma Aarti -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhurandhar fame, actress Sara Arjun, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple early on Saturday morning. She was accompanied by her father Raj Arjun and mother Sanya.

Sara reached the temple for the first time around 4 am and participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. She stayed for nearly two hours, chanting ‘Jai Mahakal’ and offering prayers with devotion.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Sara Arjun attended Bhasma Aarti at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, today. pic.twitter.com/HbNhKcCavC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

After the aarti, she whispered her wish into Nandi’s ear, a traditional ritual, and later offered water to Lord Mahakal from the threshold of the sanctum. The temple management also welcomed and honoured her.

#WATCH | After attending Bhasma Aarti, actor Sara Arjun says, "I have no words. I had the calling, and then I came here. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed..." https://t.co/5vHVwh2JVT pic.twitter.com/V9qZYNhB3B — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

Speaking after the visit, Sara said she felt peace and happiness after the darshan. She added that she did not ask for anything specific, but prayed for everyone’s good health. She also appreciated the temple arrangements.

Sara Arjun gained recognition from Dhurandhar and has worked in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She started her career at a young age through advertisements and films.