Dhurandhar Fame Sara Arjun Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Attends Bhasma Aarti -- VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhurandhar fame, actress Sara Arjun, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple early on Saturday morning. She was accompanied by her father Raj Arjun and mother Sanya.
Sara reached the temple for the first time around 4 am and participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. She stayed for nearly two hours, chanting ‘Jai Mahakal’ and offering prayers with devotion.
After the aarti, she whispered her wish into Nandi’s ear, a traditional ritual, and later offered water to Lord Mahakal from the threshold of the sanctum. The temple management also welcomed and honoured her.
Speaking after the visit, Sara said she felt peace and happiness after the darshan. She added that she did not ask for anything specific, but prayed for everyone’s good health. She also appreciated the temple arrangements.
Sara Arjun gained recognition from Dhurandhar and has worked in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She started her career at a young age through advertisements and films.