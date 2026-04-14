MP Board Results 2026: Class 10 & 12 Results To Be Declared On April 15

Bhopal News: MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results To Be Declared On April 15 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced that the results of High School (Class 10), Higher Secondary (Class 12), and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Main Examination 2026 will be declared on April 15 at 11:00 AM.

The results will be officially released by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Students will be able to check their results on multiple official and third-party websites, including the MPBSE portal and DigiLocker. The board has also made arrangements for students to access results through mobile applications.

To check results via mobile apps, students can download the MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from the Google Play Store. After selecting the “Know Your Result” option, they need to enter their roll number and application number to access their results.

Additionally, results will be available on DigiLocker for easy access.