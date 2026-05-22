ESB To Conduct 3 Exams, MPPSC To Organise 5; MP Govt Invites Public Suggestions On New Recruitment Rules

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has drafted new recruitment rules to streamline the hiring process for government departments through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and the Employees’ Selection Board (ESB).

Before implementing the new system, the General Administration Department (GAD) has invited suggestions from the public till June 5.

According to Additional Secretary of GAD Ajay Katesaria, individuals, organisations and stakeholders can submit their suggestions through the department’s official website. The government plans to implement the new rules from October 1.

Under the proposed rules, all government recruitment will be carried out only through MPPSC or ESB. No department will be allowed to recruit employees independently or through any outside agency.

The ESB will conduct recruitment examinations in three categories — technical posts, general eligible candidates and teaching staff. The board will issue percentile-based grade cards to candidates. These grade cards will remain valid for two years, up to December 31 of the concerned year. However, grade cards for teaching examinations will remain valid permanently. The ESB will also organise special selection examinations when required.

Meanwhile, MPPSC will conduct examinations in five groups. Group one will include State Services and State Forest Service examinations, group two will cover engineering services, while group three will focus on higher education-related recruitment. Group four will include health services examinations and group five will be for graduate and postgraduate level recruitment.

The MPPSC selection process will be conducted in three stages — preliminary examination, main examination and interview. The final selection list prepared by the commission will remain valid for six months and can be extended for an additional three months.

The GAD has clarified that merely qualifying these examinations will not guarantee a government job.