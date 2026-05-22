Sewage Complaints Surge In Bhopal By 255% Amid AMRUT 2.0 Works | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sewage-related complaints in the state capital have witnessed a sharp rise of 255% amid the ongoing AMRUT 2.0 underground sewage network works, leaving residents across several localities troubled by overflowing drains and dirty water.

Data from the CM Helpline of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sewage cell show that complaints increased from 106 in April to 483 by May 20.

Of the total pending complaints, 334 are at Level-1 (L-1), 39 at Level-2 (L-2), while 110 complaints have escalated to Level-3 (L-3), indicating they remain unresolved even after more than 50 days.

The problem is particularly severe in the New City areas and newly developed colonies, where residents allege that faulty planning and mistakes by builders have worsened sewage overflow issues.

Many citizens have lodged repeated complaints on the CM Helpline, demanding immediate intervention by the BMC.

Sharp rise compared to April

According to official records, between May 1 and May 16 alone, sewage complaints across all 21 municipal zones rose by 215%. During the same period in April, only 21 complaints were pending at L-1, nine at L-2 and 76 at L-3.

Assistant engineers posted in the respective zones have been directed to prepare reports on complaint resolution and monitor the progress of pending cases.

Officials blame the delay in complaint closure

BMC officials said a majority of complaints are being resolved within the stipulated time, but many complainants are not formally closing their complaints on the portal. As a result, several resolved cases continue to reflect as pending in the system.

Official statement

BMC Additional Commissioner Tanmay V Sharma said the civic body has increased the pace of work under the AMRUT 2.0 project and has also issued notices in cases where ongoing work damaged old underground utility lines.

Sharma said the corporation is aiming to complete all major underground works before the onset of the monsoon season.