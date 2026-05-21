Road Rage: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Attacks Youth With A Paper Cutter In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of road rage in the Kajlikheda area, an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly attacked a young man with a paper cutter after being asked not to park his vehicle in the middle of the road. The Kajlikheda police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the suspect and launched a search to arrest him.

According to reports, Gajendra Jatav, 26, a contractor, was heading towards a construction site along with a friend on Wednesday evening. Around 6.15 pm, while nearing a vegetable market at Gehun Kheda, they found an auto-rickshaw parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

Jatav repeatedly honked, but the auto was not moved. He then called out to the driver, who was standing nearby and eventually removed the auto from the road. However, Jatav advised him not to park the auto in the middle of the road as it causes inconvenience to commuters.

The remark enraged the auto driver, who began abusing Jatav. Within moments, the suspect allegedly attacked him on the face with a paper cutter and fled the spot in his auto-rickshaw.

Jatav reached the police station and lodged a complaint.