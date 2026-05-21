National Green Tribunal, Central Zone Bench In Bhopal, Questions BMC And MPPCB Use Of ₹192 Crore NCAP Funds. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench in Bhopal, on Wednesday sharply criticised the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB) over worsening air pollution in the city and the alleged misuse of Rs192 crore allocated under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The matter, Bhopal Citizens Forum vs State of Madhya Pradesh & Others, was heard before the Central Zone Bench of the NGT. Advocate Harpreet Singh Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, alleged major irregularities in the utilisation of NCAP funds meant for air pollution control.

Gupta told Free Press that during the hearing, the tribunal questioned BMC officials over how NCAP funds were spent, observing that large amounts had allegedly been used for projects such as vertical gardens, which had no direct connection with reducing air pollution.

BMC engineer Pramod Malviya was personally present in court, but the bench noted that neither officials nor their counsel could provide satisfactory details regarding pollution-control planning, implementation, or meetings conducted on the issue.

The tribunal also pointed out that the civic body had failed to submit pollution-related data for 2025 26 and observed that the figures already submitted did not establish any clear link with air pollution mitigation.

The NGT had earlier directed all respondents to submit compliance reports on the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and details of NCAP funds received and spent. The tribunal has now issued fresh directions seeking complete reports and supporting documents at the earliest.

NGT remarked: Authorities not serious Making strong observations, the bench remarked that over 20 lakh deaths across the country were linked to air pollution last year, yet authorities were still not treating the issue seriously. The tribunal expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of both the BMC and the pollution control board.

The PCB also faced tough questions regarding measures taken to control pollution in Bhopal. Although board officials claimed that a Graded Response Action Plan had been prepared, the tribunal noted that the document was not placed on record despite directions from the bench.

NGT s expert call them Paper tigers An expert associated with the tribunal described both the BMC and the PCB as paper tigers, alleging that no meaningful action had been taken despite four major pollution sources already being identified in Bhopal.