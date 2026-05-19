Man Gives Triple Talaq After Four Years Of Love Marriage In Bhopal, Case Registered

Man Gives Triple Talaq Four Years After Love Marriage: Case Registered In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man pronounced triple talaq to his wife four years after they had a love marriage. The 24-year-old victim approached the Women's Station and registered a case against her husband, Aljen Khan. Police have registered an FIR under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and initiated an investigation.

According to the complainant, she married Khan in August 2022. The couple has a three-year-old daughter. The woman alleged that her husband’s behaviour changed after marriage and claimed he had been involved in an extramarital affair for the past one-and-a-half years.

She informed the police that on April 7, after confronting him over photographs of another woman found on his phone, he allegedly assaulted her and broke her laptop. The next day, he again allegedly beat her, pronounced triple talaq and threatened to kill her.

The victim further alleged that her husband fraudulently obtained loans worth Rs 31,000 using her documents and mobile number without her consent. She also accused her in-laws of keeping her gold and silver jewellery. Police said the case is under investigation.