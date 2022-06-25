MP:Snake found in Polling Booth premises of Sheopur

SHEOPUR

During first phase of polling in Sheopur Janpad there was panic due to a snake coming out of polling booth on Saturday. People reported that this is not the first time that thing as such has happened in Sheopur polling booth.

Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi, village Kotwar (village guard) was engaged in the duty in the meantime the snake bit him in the booth premises, another such incident took place when snake got wriggled in the legs of Chhote Lal, nodal officer of Bardha while he was bathing.

At present both of them have been admitted to the district hospital. Singh was refereed to Kota, Rajasthan. Kotwar’s son Jitendra Singh said that his father was in duty in Ranod village during the election. As per the sources the incident took place while Singh was sleeping in the morning.

Chotte Lal further said that he was taking a bath when the snake came from somewhere and got wriggled onto his legs.