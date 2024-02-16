MP’s Unique Train School Catches Eyes Of Students, Visitors

MP: Shivpuri's Government School Painting Like Train Becomes Centre Of Attraction To All |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Making a creative effort to attract town children to school, the Madhya Pradesh Education Department has painted a school like a train in Shivpuri district. The newly school-turned-train is not only attracting the children but parents also seem elated due to the initiative.

The government-run elementary school is drawing enough attention and has become a centre of attraction in the town. In order to establish resemblance with the coaches of long-distance trains, the external walls of the classrooms have been painted all blue.

The train-like school is located about 11 km from the district offices in the Khaniyadhana area which is also drawing attention from passersby who are often seen taking pictures of the building.

IANS

School was built 5 years ago

The idea behind giving the school this appearance was to make it more appealing in order to draw in more kids towards education. The school was built approximately five years ago, but the decision to paint the building to resemble train cars was made more recently because of the way the classrooms were structured-up.

The idea has also been appreciated by parents, who have commended the education department for it.

However, this is not the first time a school has been turned into a train. Many other similar schools can be found in the state and the country including Rajasthan, Punjab, Mysore and others.