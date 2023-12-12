MP's Newly-Elected CM Mohan Yadav, His 2 Deputies To Take Oath Tomorrow In Bhopal; PM Modi To Attend

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath ceremony of new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to be held at Moti Lal Nehru Stadium of Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal on Wednesday. The entire State BJP leadership will be present on this occasion.
It’s also being said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda may also show up in the ceremony. Apart from Mohan Yadav, two Deputy Chief Ministers--Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take the oath.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place in and around oath taking venue. Preparations are underway in connection with the oath taking ceremony. Governor Mangubhai Patel will administer the oath to CM and two Deputy CMs.
It’s for the first time that two Deputy Chief Ministers will be taking oath along with CM. All BJP MLAs will remain present in the oath ceremony.
During the oath taking ceremony, routes will remain diverted. The traffic leading to programme venue is likely to be diverted on alternative routes. Hence, vehicle riders are likely to face some problem.
It’s also being said that after few days of this oath ceremony, CM Mohan Yadav may go for formation of new cabinet.