MPIDC Teams To Survey Industries In Bagrod, Acharpura & Mandideep

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After seizure of prohibited MD drugs from a factory in Bagrod industrial area in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Industrial development Corporation (MPIDC) has swung into action to check whether permission given to other factories are being followed in full.

The MPIDC teams will carry out survey in industries, which are situated in Bhopal and Mandideep. The survey teams are visiting industries to check their status. Apart from checking the ownership, the teams are also checking that who is running the industries, how much land was allotted and how much construction has been done.

“Teams have been formed to check industries of Bagrod, Acharpura and Mandideep. The teams are visiting industries to check status. Attention is being paid to undertake survey of little known and small industries. Along with this, focus will be to look at who is operating the industry,” Vishal Singh Chouhan, MPIDC’s executive director for Bhopal regional office, told Free Press.

Lease cancellation notice issued

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation has issued a notice of lease cancellation to plot owner of factory from where MD drugs worth Rs 1,800 crore were seized in Bagrod. The name of plot owner is Jaideep Singh. Notably, MPIDC came to know that earlier SK Singh was the factory owner and later he sold the factory to one Jaideep Prasad. The information about transfer of ownership was not given to MPIDC. It was on Monday that MPIDC decided to cancel the lease of controversial factory.