MPBSE Results 2026 Indore Merit List: Tanvi Kumawat Tops State In Biology, Yashi Ghanaria Ranks 6th In Commerce & Atharv Deshmukh Stands 7th In PCM

MPBSE Results 2026: Indore's Tanvi Kumawat Top State In Biology, Yashi Ghanaria 6th In Commerce & Atharv Deshmukh Stands 7th In PCM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the Class 10 and 12 results on Wednesday at 11 am.

The students passed their examination with flying colours.

A total of 73.42% students passed Class 10, while the Class 12 pass percentage was slightly higher at 76.01%.

Additionally, Scheduled Tribe students performed the best this year. Girls once again outperformed boys, and government schools performed better than private schools.

The results were released by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav himself from the CM Residence in Bhopal.

Subject wise toppers

Biology: Tanvi Kumawat from Indore topped the Class 12 Biology stream. She scored 492 out of 500 marks.

Commerce: In Commerce, Yashi Ghanaria scored 485 marks and secured 6th rank in the state.

Maths: Atharv Deshmukh stood 7th in the PCM stream.

Indore government schools outperform

In Class 10, Krishna Khajekar from Government Girls Higher Secondary School scored 491 marks, securing 9th rank in the state and first position in the district merit list.

Overall, government schools in Indore performed better than private schools in both Class 10 and 12 results. Students can check their results on the official MPBSE and DigiLocker websites.

CM Mohan Yadav hails students

CM Mohan Yadav congratulated the students for performing well in the board exams, Appreciating them for their hardwork, he said, “Students have set a record in the Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2025-26. Over the past 16 years, this year's 12th grade results are the best ever.”

मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड परीक्षा 2025-26 में विद्यार्थियों ने कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। विगत 16 वर्षों में, 12वीं में इस बार सर्वश्रेष्ठ परीक्षा परिणाम आया है। यह परिणाम स्वर्णिम मध्यप्रदेश की नई गाथा है।



आज 10वीं एवं 12वीं की परीक्षाओं के परिणाम घोषित कर प्रावीण्य सूची में स्थान… pic.twitter.com/uiLQzY6QjH — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 15, 2026

He added, “Congratulations to the students who secured positions in the merit list and to all the boys and girls who passed. I salute all your teachers and parents, who contributed to fulfilling your resolve through their guidance and sacrifices.”

The CM also noted that the results from the tribal districts are the best in the state. At the same time, the daughters have maintained their dominance.