MP: Youth Kills Uncle In Morena After Dispute

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly killed his uncle on Tuesday by hitting his head with a piece of wood after his uncle questioned his association with a 'bad company' in Morena. The incident occurred near Alakh Temple in the Jaura police station area. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. The police have registered a case against the unnamed accused and are making efforts to arrest him.

According to information, Satyaram Kadere, 60 years old, lived with his family in a rented house near Alakh Temple in the Jaura police station area. Since he was unmarried, he lived with his younger brother's son, Ranveer alias Ranjeet Kadere, his wife, and others.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused is a person involved in criminal activities and is known for gambling. He had a previous murder case registered against him at the Utiela police station in Gwalior. Young men with criminal backgrounds were frequently seen at his house. This did not sit well with the deceased, Satyaram. He used to prevent people from coming to his house, causing resentment. An argument ensued between the accused, Ranveer, and his uncle regarding this matter.

The altercation escalated, leading to a physical fight. In the midst of the quarrel, the accused grabbed a piece of wood and struck his uncle on the head. With a single blow, the elderly man started bleeding profusely and collapsed on the ground. Within a few minutes, he succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred due to the accused's criminal background, and his frequent association with young men involved in unlawful activities. The deceased's disapproval of such visitors led to a heated argument, culminating in the tragic incident.

Today, the police received news that a murder had occurred near Alakh Temple. Upon reaching the scene, the police took possession of the body and conducted inquiries with the relatives. It was revealed during the investigation that the accused is a person with a history of criminal activities, including a previous murder case registered at the Ujjain's Utiela police station.