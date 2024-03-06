MP: Youth Beaten With Belts, Forced To Sit Like Rooster For Refusing Money For Liquor In Datia; Pictures Viral

MP: Youth Transformed into Chicken, Beaten with Belt In Datia; Miscreants Demanded Money For Liquor |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Four miscreants allegedly thrashed a youth with belts and forced him to sit as a rooster in the middle of the road in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Tuesday. The pictures of the victim sitting as a rooster are being circulated on social media.

The miscreants allegedly waylaid a bike-borne man and demanded money for liquor. When he refused, the accused men allegedly beat him black and blue with belts. Additionally, the accused threatened him and forced him to sit like rooster.

It is said that the duo are neighbours and both have cases registered against them.

According to Datia's Kotwali police station in-charge Dhirendra Mishra, the incident took place near Hanumangarh temple of Rajghat Colony. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Yadav, Gaurav Tiwari, Ankit Yadav and Chhotu alias Amit Yadav who brutally assaulted a young man in public.

Main accused Abhishek Yadav has been arrested, while search to nab the other three accused is on.

According to the police, the complainant and the accused are neighbours. There have been arguments ongoing between them. Both the parties have several criminal cases registered against them. It is said that the accused had beaten the youth due to past enmity persisting between both of them for long.