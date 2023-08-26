MP: Work Hits A Plateau At Government Offices As Clerks Go On Mass Leave | Representative Picture

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Clerical level employees had gone on a leave as a symbol of protests at all the government offices of Chhatarpur district on Friday. The clerical employees had called for a mass leave in wake of several demands which the state government has allegedly failed to fulfil.

Owing to the same, people from across the state, who had turned up at the offices of the Chhatarpur, could not get their work done and had to face immense inconvenience.

District president of the clerical staff association, Anil Kumar Pateriya told the media that the day-long protests were aimed at drawing the government’s attention towards them and their demands, which include provision of salaries, dearness allowances of the pensioners and 38 other demands.

He added that even after relentless demands and raising of voices, the state government has not been paying heed to them. He also warned the state government of immediate redressal of the issues, failing to fulfil which, they shall be going off work for three days in September 2023.

The revenue officials’ association on Friday submitted a memorandum to the additional district magistrate of the town, Namah Shivay, and demanded that a Naib Tehsildar be declared as a gazetted officer.

