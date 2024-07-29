MP: Women Accuse Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar Of Threatening, Pulling Hair After Reminding Him Of His Promises On Electricity Supply

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Several women have filed a serious complaint against Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar, accusing him of assaulting them on Monday in Gwalior. They allege that during the incident, the MLA pulled their hair, threw them to the ground, and physically attacked them.

They have submitted a complaint to the local SP and sought justice from Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Mau Pahadi area of Gwalior district. The women had visited MLA Gurjar’s home in Alkapuri to address electricity issues. They claimed that Gurjar had promised to install a distribution panel (DP) during the election campaign.

When they reminded him of this promise, the MLA reportedly became enraged, locked them in a room, pulled their hair, threw them to the ground, kicked them, abused and assaulted them.

The women also accused the MLA of using abusive language. They have asked the SP to take action against him and have appealed to the Chief Minister for justice.

In the SP’s absence, the ASP of the Crime Branch, Siaj K. M., assured the women that an investigation would be conducted. Efforts to reach MLA Gurjar for comment were unsuccessful.