MP Weather Updates: Temperature Rises On Makar Sankranti, No Change In Weather Till January 20

MP Weather Updates: Temperatures To Remain Normal Till January 20, Cloudy Skies Expected In 2 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperature can be seen rising in different parts of the state and no possibility of drop in mercury is being observed till January 20. However, the western disturbances are active over Northern India which may cause cloudy skies in the state in the next 2 days. Rains are not predicted this week.

According to Meteorologist SN Sahu, after the system passes, a period of severe cold will begin in the state. At present, the day and night temperature in the state is 4-5 degrees higher than normal.

Talking about Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain, the night temperature has not gone below 10 degrees even once in the 14 days of January and the temperature here has remained above 12 degrees. On the other hand, both day and night are cold in Gwalior.

Rewa coldest on January 14

Rewa had the coldest Sunday night in the state. The minimum temperature here reached 5.2 degrees. 6 degrees were recorded in Khajuraho, 6.8 in Sidhi, 7.5 in Datia, 8.3 in Satna, 9.8 in Naugaon, 9.8 degrees in Umaria. Pachmarhi recorded 8.8 degrees.

Meteorologist SN Sahu said that Jammu has received less snowfall than normal. Due to this, northern winds are not coming and the drop in temperature has reduced. Western disturbance will be active from January 16. Its effect will be seen in the state after a day or two. Due to this, there will be light clouds. The minimum temperature will drop after the system passes on January 20.

28.1 degrees in Bhopal

The day temperature in Gwalior was recorded at 22.6 degrees. The temperature was recorded at 28.1 degrees in Bhopal, 26 degrees in Indore, 26.2 degrees in Jabalpur and 26.5 degrees Celsius in Ujjain. Talking about the temperature on Saturday-Sunday night, the mercury in Gwalior was 7.8 degrees. In the rest of the cities the temperature remained more than 12 degrees.