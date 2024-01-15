MP: CM Yadav Makes Laddoos At Mahakal To Send For Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)

MP: CM Yadav Makes Laddoos To Be Sent To Ayodhya For Ram Temple Ceremony (WATCH) | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In an ardent show of devotion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was seen making laddoos to be sent to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony from the city of Baba Mahakal, Ujjain, on Monday. Yadav reached the laddoo making unit located in the Chintaman area of the district and also helped in making and packing them.

Notably, on the instructions of CM Mohan Yadav, five lakh laddoos are to be sent from Ujjain to Ayodhya to mark the grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

'A step to restore a millennium-old bond'

Talking to the media, Yadav said, "The Lord will enter the main sanctorium again.” “Our aim was to restore the millennia-old bond between Ayodhya and Ujjain. The preparations are on for the 5 lakh laddoos that we will be sending from the city of Baba Mahakal to Prasad. Five lakh laddoos will be prepared by January 17 in addition to the four lakh that have been prepared thus far." He said that under all circumstances, these five lakh laddoos will be sent to Ayodhya by January 21. On January 22, Lord Mahakal's prasad will bring the 2000-year-old history back to life,” he said.

"On January 22, I will be present in Chitrakoot and witness the divine event from our state," CM Yadav added. "We have declared a 'dry day' in the state on January 22 that no liquor shop will be open on this auspicious day," the chief minister continued, speaking about the January 22 "dry day." Notably, Yadav stated on Sunday that the state would observe a 'dry day' to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla that will be held at Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

It is noteworthy that the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony.