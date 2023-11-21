MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Signals Season's First Showers In Bhopal, Indore Between Nov 26 To 28

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing shifts in weather patterns, impact of the active Western Disturbance from Northern India will also be felt in the state. Particularly, there is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain from November 26 to 28. This will mark the first rainfall of the season, followed by a drop in temperatures.

According to meteorologists, the first week of December will bring intense cold. Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations in day and night temperatures, with occasional drops and rises.

The weather in the state is undergoing changes even on Tuesday. Wednesday might witness the influence of daytime heat. Dr Vedprakash Singh, the Forecast Incharge at the Weather Center, explained that a Western Disturbance is approaching Northern India on November 25. Based on current indications, its impact is strong, extending to the state.

When And Where Rainfall Might Occur:

November 26-27: Impact in the districts of Indore-Ujjain region.

November 27-28: Rainfall expected in Western Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal.

Before the rainfall, there has been a mix of weather conditions in the state. The temperature fluctuates, with occasional increases and decreases. This pattern is observed during both daytime and nighttime. Looking at Tuesday's temperatures, several cities recorded temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 30.6 degrees Celsius, Indore 29.7 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 28.2 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 30.2 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 31.2 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, temperatures in other cities included 27.7 degrees Celsius in Betul, 29.2 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi, 28 degrees Celsius in Raisen, 28 degrees Celsius in Shivpuri, 28.8 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho, 27 degrees Celsius in Nowgong, and 27.3 degrees Celsius in Malajkhand. Meanwhile, in many cities, nighttime temperatures remained below 15 degrees Celsius.

At present, there is no immediate forecast for intense cold before the weather changes. Nighttime temperatures in most cities are expected to stay above 15 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)