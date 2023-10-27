MP Weather Update: Unexpected Cold Snap Hits The State As Winter Approaches

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden change in wind direction in Madhya Pradesh has led to increased nighttime cold. The temperature has dropped by one to two degrees. Pachmarhi, Naugaon, and Malanjkhand are experiencing the chilliest conditions, with temperatures hovering around 12-13 degrees Celsius.

According to senior weather scientist H S Pandey, there will be a further drop in temperature for the next five days. This change is attributed to the activation of a Western Disturbance in Northern India, particularly over Himachal Pradesh. The cold winds blowing at night are due to ongoing snowfall in Northern India.

Daytime temperatures in various cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain are around 32-33 degrees Celsius. However, at night, temperatures have dropped to 17-18 degrees. On the October 30 and 31, these cities may see temperatures drop further to 15-16 degrees Celsius. It's important to note that this Western Disturbance's activation will not affect Madhya Pradesh, but it will lead to a slight increase in temperatures.

Read Also Bhopal: Adolescent Clinic Opened In AIIMS

Present Weather Conditions:

Bhopal: Daytime temperature is 32.8 degrees, and nighttime temperature is 17 degrees.

Indore: Daytime temperature is 32.1 degrees, and nighttime temperature is 17.8 degrees.

Gwalior: Daytime temperature is 32.7 degrees, and nighttime temperature is 16.2 degrees.

Ujjain: Daytime temperature is 33.4 degrees, and nighttime temperature is 17.2 degrees.

Jabalpur: Daytime temperature is 31.1 degrees, and nighttime temperature is 16 degrees.

The lowest temperature, 12.2 degrees, was recorded in Pachmarhi. In Naugaon, it was 13 degrees, and in Malanjkhand, the temperature was 13.6 degrees. There has been a decrease in daytime temperatures as well.

The weather center in Bhopal noted that October usually sees a mix of weather conditions, including rain, cold, and warmth. This year is following a similar pattern, with rain, pink cold, and daytime heat in October.

In addition, early October witnessed the return of pink cold. However, due to the absence of active Western Disturbances, the effect of the pink cold and the intensity of sunlight increased to around 20% from Rajasthan. This mitigated the impact of pink cold, which increased again from October 23.