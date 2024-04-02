MP Weather Update: Temperature To Breach 45°C Mark By April End; Gwalior-Chambal To Remain Hottest

FP/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will witness intense heat in the month of April with Gwalior-Chambal being the hottest. According to meteorologists, heat waves will also prevail.

In the last week, the maximum temperature in Gwalior can reach 46 degrees, whereas in Bhind, Datia, Morena, Sheopur Kalan the temperature is expected to be around 46-47 degrees. The temperature will be up to 45 degrees in Niwari, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Khargone, Shivpuri.

Dr. Divya E. Surendran, Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhopal, said that there is a trend of heat in April. This time too there will be intense heat. Apart from the heat wave, nights will also be hot in many cities.

Temperature will be 4 degrees higher than normal

Just as December-January are the coldest and July-August receive the maximum rainfall, similarly the two main months of summer are April and May. The temperature starts increasing only towards the end of March. This time also the mood was similar. In many cities including Damoh, Ratlam, the temperature crossed 41-42 degrees. It was 2-3 degrees more than normal. A similar mood will be seen in April also. In most cities the normal temperature will be 3-4 degrees higher.

Two Western Disturbances are becoming active in North India on 2nd and 5th April. Usually their effect is visible in the state after 2 to 3 days. Their mild impact may be seen in the state. However, as of now there is little chance of rain.