MP: Hindu Devotees Offer Prayers At Bhojshala As ASI Survey Enters Day-12 (WATCH)

MP: ASI’s Survey At Bhojshala Enters 12th Day |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued its survey at the Bhojshala Complex in Dhar for the 12th consecutive day, as directed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The survey, which began on March 22, has been a subject of contention as the complex holds religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims.

Hindus offer prayers

Despite the ongoing survey, Hindu devotees gathered at the complex to offer prayers as per the scheduled arrangement. Shiv Kumar Bhargav, a devotee, expressed the significance of the complex, stating, "This complex has a significance for us."

Complex's Dual Significance: Saraswati Mandir for Hindu, Kamal Maula mosque For Muslim

The survey at the Bhojshala Complex continues to be a subject of debate, highlighting the complex's historical and religious significance. With Hindus considering it a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), and Muslims viewing it as the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. An arrangement in 2003 allowed Hindus to perform puja on Tuesdays, while Muslims offered namaz on Fridays.

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Hindu devotees proceed towards the Bhojshala Complex to offer prayers



As per an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm. For Hindus, the… pic.twitter.com/CTvySKgbn0 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

SC Dismisses Stay Plea: The Supreme Court refused to stay the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order directing the ASI to conduct a survey of the complex within six weeks. However, the court emphasized that no physical excavation altering the premises' character should be carried out without its permission.

Expert Panel: The High Court also directed the ASI to form an expert committee to conduct a scientific investigation, survey, and excavation using the latest methods and techniques. The committee is expected to submit its report within six weeks.