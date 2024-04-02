 MP: Hindu Devotees Offer Prayers At Bhojshala As ASI Survey Enters Day-12 (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Hindu Devotees Offer Prayers At Bhojshala As ASI Survey Enters Day-12 (WATCH)

MP: Hindu Devotees Offer Prayers At Bhojshala As ASI Survey Enters Day-12 (WATCH)

The survey, which began on March 22, has been a subject of contention as the complex holds religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
MP: ASI’s Survey At Bhojshala Enters 12th Day |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued its survey at the Bhojshala Complex in Dhar for the 12th consecutive day, as directed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The survey, which began on March 22, has been a subject of contention as the complex holds religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims.

Hindus offer prayers

Despite the ongoing survey, Hindu devotees gathered at the complex to offer prayers as per the scheduled arrangement. Shiv Kumar Bhargav, a devotee, expressed the significance of the complex, stating, "This complex has a significance for us."

Read Also
MP: Air Ambulance, Chopper To Be Deployed For Officials On Poll Duties
article-image

Complex's Dual Significance: Saraswati Mandir for Hindu, Kamal Maula mosque For Muslim

The survey at the Bhojshala Complex continues to be a subject of debate, highlighting the complex's historical and religious significance. With Hindus considering it a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), and Muslims viewing it as the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. An arrangement in 2003 allowed Hindus to perform puja on Tuesdays, while Muslims offered namaz on Fridays.

Read Also
Bhang Bust: High Times Turn Sour For Mahakal City Booty Buffs!
article-image

SC Dismisses Stay Plea: The Supreme Court refused to stay the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order directing the ASI to conduct a survey of the complex within six weeks. However, the court emphasized that no physical excavation altering the premises' character should be carried out without its permission.

Expert Panel: The High Court also directed the ASI to form an expert committee to conduct a scientific investigation, survey, and excavation using the latest methods and techniques. The committee is expected to submit its report within six weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Owner, Manager Booked For Running Pub Beyond Deadline

Indore: Owner, Manager Booked For Running Pub Beyond Deadline

MP: Hindu Devotees Offer Prayers At Bhojshala As ASI Survey Enters Day-12 (WATCH)

MP: Hindu Devotees Offer Prayers At Bhojshala As ASI Survey Enters Day-12 (WATCH)

Bhang Bust: High Times Turn Sour For Mahakal City Booty Buffs!

Bhang Bust: High Times Turn Sour For Mahakal City Booty Buffs!

MP: Collector Issues Ultimatum To Govt Medical College In Ratlam, Agri Dept Over Working...

MP: Collector Issues Ultimatum To Govt Medical College In Ratlam, Agri Dept Over Working...

MP: Ratlam Man Kills Self 3 Weeks After Daughter Goes Missing

MP: Ratlam Man Kills Self 3 Weeks After Daughter Goes Missing