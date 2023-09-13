MP Weather Update: State Welcomes September Rainfall After Dry August

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After experiencing a dry spell in August, September has brought relief in the form of rain to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In just 12 days, the city has received 65% of its September rainfall quota.

The total rainfall in September stands at 6.22 inches, with 4 inches having fallen so far. Weather experts predict that active monsoon conditions will resume in the state from September 15 to 21, potentially surpassing the monthly quota.

Senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh explained that on September 13 and 14, a low-pressure area will become active over the Bay of Bengal, likely bringing more rain to the region.

According to local reports, over the past 24 hours, Umaria has received the most significant rainfall, with more than 2.5 inches. Eight other districts have also seen rainfall. The next two days are expected to bring light rain. Showers have been intermittent in Bhopal.

The total rainfall in Madhya Pradesh from June 1 to September 12 averages 30.23 inches, falling short of the normal rainfall of 37.36 inches by 7.13 inches. By September 12, this figure had reached 30.23 inches.

Despite good rainfall in September, the state remains 12% deficient in overall rainfall. The eastern part of the state is 10% below average, while the western part is 14% below normal. The normal rainfall should have been 34.19 inches from June 1 to September 12.

Narsinghpur has received the most rainfall so far, with more than 45 inches. Sivani has seen over 40.74 inches, while Mandla and Dindori-Jabalpur have received more than 39 inches of rain. Anuppur, Chhindwara, and many others have seen more than 36 inches.

Indore has experienced more than 35 inches of rainfall, while Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Katni, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Umaria have seen 35 inches or more of rain. In these districts, less rain has been reported in Ashoknagar, Badwani, Gwalior, Khargone, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandasaur, and Morena.

The meteorological department has classified Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Agra-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, and Balaghat districts as red zones.

Weather Forecast:

Heavy rain: Narmadapuram, Betul, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Sivani, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Light rain/thunderstorms: Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Sehore, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Muraina, Sheopur, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh.

Weather Conditions in Major Cities:

Bhopal: Expect intermittent light and heavy rain, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

Indore: Weather conditions will change with light rainfall possible.

Gwalior: Anticipate light rain continuing in the region.

Jabalpur: Showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected.

Ujjain: The city and the district may witness rainfall.

