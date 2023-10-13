MP Weather Update: State To Witness Intense Heat For Next 2 To 3 Days

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be intense heat in Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 to 3 days. After which, the weather will change. Light rain is expected in Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions of the state on October 17 and 18.

Many cities in the state are experiencing high heat. The mercury in Sidhi on Thursday was 38.8 degrees, while in Guna the temperature crossed 37 degrees. Gwalior, Damoh, Khajuraho, Narmadapuram, Satna and Tikamgarh are also experiencing intense heat.

Senior meteorologist Dr. HS Pandey said that in October, there is a trend of heat during the day, light cold at night and light rain for one or two days. In the last few years, all three seasons have been seen in October. This time also there is a similar estimate. However, it is becoming hotter during the day compared to the last few years. Due to no western disturbance being active, intensity of sunlight increasing up to 20% and dry air coming from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing intense heat.

Effect of intense heat in Bhopal

There is an effect of intense heat in Bhopal. The mercury was 35.9 degrees on Wednesday, which was the highest for the second time in October after 6 years. The temperature on Thursday was 35.5 degrees. According to a senior scientist of India Meteorological Department Dr Ved Prakash Singh, Bhopal may experience such heat for two-three more days. After that it may become cloudy. During this period, drizzle may also occur at some places.

Temperature on Thursday

The highest temperature recorded in Sidhi was 38.8 degrees. The mercury in Guna was recorded at 37.1 degrees Celsius.

The temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees in Damoh, 36.5 in Gwalior, 36.5 in Khajuraho, 36.4 in Narmadapuram, 36 degrees in Satna and Tikamgarh.

The temperature in Bhopal, Rewa, Ujjain, Mandla, Khandwa, Naugaon, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Jabalpur was 35 degrees or more.

The temperature in Indore was recorded at 34.4 degrees.

Western disturbance will be active from today

Meteorologist SN Sahu said that a western disturbance is becoming active towards the Himalayas on October 13. Whose impact will be seen in the state on October 17 and 18. Due to which, there are chances of rain in all the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division. Light rain may occur in some parts of Sagar division.