Bhopal: MENU Sailing Expedition Camp From Today At Upper Lake

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Naval Unit NCC Bhopal is going to organise a Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU) sailing expedition camp at the Upper Lake in the city for the first time from Friday. In the 10-day camp, 60 cadets will be participating from the MP & CG NCC Directorate.

This camp will be held from 13 to 22 October at Bhopal's Upper Lake. It is during this camp that the cadets will be sailing and pulling DK Whaler boats for 220 kilometres. Camp Commandant of MENU sailing expedition camp, Lieutenant Commander Shrikant Garg told media persons on Thursday that the sailing expedition's objective is to promote waterborne activities and adventure activities among the cadets.

This camp will also undertake many other general public awareness campaigns, he said. Besides, various activities such as a cleanliness drive, voluntary donation, Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, street plays, and other cultural programmes will be organised under the event.

