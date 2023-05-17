MP Weather Update: Respite from scorching sun as rains likely till May 25

Mumbai Weather: Parts of MMR likely to witness light rains today; AQI 'satisfactory' | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a much-needed respite from the scorching sun, weatherman has forecast strong thunderstorms, rain and hailstorm in Madhya Pradesh for the ongoing and coming week.

The drizzle started from May 16 and will remain active till ‘Nautapa’ which will begin from May 25. Every year, Nautapa begins from Jyeshtha month as per the Hindu calendar, in which the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra for 14 days.

According to the meteorological department, the reason behind this weather change is a western disturbance which will remain active till May 20. After this, a local system will become active between May 23-25.

On Tuesday afternoon as well, Bhopal witnessed rain and hail in some areas. Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram and Datia also received rains in the afternoon. In the last 24 hours, Khaknar of Burhanpur received 18 mm of rain, Kolipura of Harda 6.5 mm, 0.8 mm in Bhopal, 1 mm in Piparsama of Shivpuri and 1.5 mm in Damoh’s Madiyahar .

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said, “The western disturbance will remain active till May 20. Due to this, the period of light rain and thunderstorms will continue.”

Rainfall trend in Nautapa

Talking about the trend of the last few years during Nautapa, it rains with strong thunderstorms. Out of 9 days of Nautpa, four or five days are definitely wet. A similar picture is visible this time too.

Meteorologist Yadav said, “On Wednesday also it will rain in many cities including Bhopal. This period of rainfall will continue for the next few days. It will be hot till afternoon followed by light rain with strong thunderstorms.

As for the state capital in particular, the weather will be cloudy with drizzles expected in the afternoon. There will be a camp of clouds on May 18 as well. The sky is expected to clear after May 19.

Fall in mercury due to rain

Day and night temperatures have dropped by 2 to 3 degrees due to rain and cloud cover. There may be a further drop of one or two degrees in the coming days. This is expected to provide some relief from the scorching heat.