MP Weather Update: Rains To Continue Till Dec 3, Temperature To Further Dip By 3° Celsius

MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely To Continue Till Dec 3, Temperature To Further Decrease By 2-3 Degrees | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain is here to stay as the regional met department has forecast the weather will remain unchanged till December 3. With season's first showers on Sunday-Monday night, the entire state's climate completely shifted. Chilly winds compelled people to pull out sweatshirts & woolen socks from the trunks.

Bhopal witnessed sporadic rains throughout the day on Monday. Even on Tuesday, the sun stayed hidden behind the clouds.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Chhindwara (Pench), Pachmarhi and Seoni. Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Mandla (Kanha Tiger Reserve-KRT), Narmadapuram, East Betul, Narsingpur, Balaghat, Anuppur( Amarkantak), Jabalpur (Bhedaghat) and Dindori districts.

According to meteorologists, the western disturbance is to blame for the state's changing climate.

Western disturbances to blame

"The weather in the entire state has changed due to western disturbance, and it received rainfall. Betul district received the highest rainfall of 40.6mm in the last 24 hours. Similarly, 17 mm rainfall was recorded in Narmadapuram district and 7.4 mm rainfall in the state capital Bhopal," said Pramendra Kumar, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

He also said that there are chances of decrease in the maximum temperature in the state by two to three degree celsius.

"Currently, there are chances of the maximum temperature decreasing by two-three degrees and chances of increase in the minimum temperature. This happens due to western disturbance. In the coming time, another western disturbance in the Himalayan region is likely to arrive on November 30 due to which the rain will continue in the state and it will last till December 3," the meteorologist added.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, Betul recorded 40.6mm rainfall while Seoni recorded 34.6 mm and Chhindwara recorded 34.2mm rainfall. Pachmarhi recorded 23.2mm rainfall, Narmadapuram 17.0mm, Narsinghpur 9.0mm, Khargone 8.4mm, Khargone 8.4mm, Bhopal 7.4 mm, Mandla 7.2mm, Khandwa 5.0mm, Umaria 3.8mm and Gwalior recorded 3.3mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “The cyclonic circulation which was over northern part of Madhya Pradesh is still working. Western disturbances which were active have become weak but its impact will continue. Rain activities are likely to continue for the next couple of days even after a week of the western disturbance. After November 29, there will be another western disturbance, so rain activities will again pick up.”